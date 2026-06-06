RubberDucks Rout Baysox, 19-3, Behind Rosario's Record Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Alfonsin Rosario hit two home runs, including a ninth inning grand slam, and drove in a career-high seven RBI as the Akron RubberDucks routed the Chesapeake Baysox 19-3 on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

With Chesapeake trimming the early Akron lead down to 2-1, the RubberDucks looked for some breathing room in the second. Back-to-back singles by Juan Benjamin and Cameron Barstad put runners at the corners with no outs. Baysox starter Luis De León was able to get a double play ball as the Baysox traded Benjamin scoring for two outs in the inning. Jaison Chourio singled to keep the inning alive for Rosario, who launched a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right-center to make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia pitched well on Friday night. The right-hander worked to contact, striking out three while scattering five hits and allowing three runs over his five and two-third innings. Jack Carey fanned four over a scoreless two and a third innings pitched. Adam Tulloch struck out one in a scoreless ninth to finish off the victory.

Duck Tales

For the third night in a row, the RubberDucks took the early lead by scoring in the top of the first. Akron loaded the bases with two outs before Wuilfredo Antunez worked a walk to bring home Luke Hill and make it 1-0 RubberDucks. During the next at-bat, Rosario scored on a balk to increase the lead to 2-0 RubberDucks. After putting up three in the second, Akron broke the game open in the third. With runners on first and second, Joe Lampe doubled to right to score Jose Devers. Back-to-back walks by Barstad and Hill brought home Antunez to make it 7-1 RubberDucks. Chourio singled to center to score Lampe and Barstad before Alex Mooney lifted a sac-fly to center to score Hill and make it 10-1 Akron. The RubberDucks offense added another in the fifth when Rosario doubled home Chourio to make it 11-3 Akron.

After the 11 early runs, the RubberDucks offense was quiet until the ninth. Three straight singles by Lampe, Benjamin and Barstad plated the first run of the inning. Hill followed with a grounder to third that was mishandled, allowing Benjamin to score. After Chourio drew a walk to load the bases, Rosario once again came through. The RubberDucks outfielder launched a grand slam to right to put Akron ahead 17-3. Later in the inning, Devers singled ahead of Antunez's two-run home run to cap the eight-run ninth inning and make it 19-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron's 19 runs on 19 hits are the most in both categories in a game since scoring 19 runs on 24 hits on Aug. 17, 2025 in Reading...Rosario collected his second multi-homer game of the season and marked a career-high with seven RBI (most by an Akron batter since Bobby Bradley on 6/27/2017 vs Erie)...Rosario's grand slam was his first professional grand slam and the fourth by a RubberDucks batter this year...Rosario's three home runs in the last two games gives him the team lead with nine while Antunez's ninth inning home run was his eighth on the season, which puts him in sole possession of second most on Akron...Devers tied a career-high with four hits in the win and marked the sixth time in the last 10 games, he has recorded a multi-hit night...Game Time: 3:03...Attendance: 2,960.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday, June 6 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-1, 3.44 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-3, 8.41 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.