Fightin Phils Walked off by Binghamton on Friday Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - A three-run home run from Chris Suero in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-34) a 5-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (24-31) on Friday night from Mirabito Stadium.

With the game tied at two in the top of the 10th, Reading snatched their first lead of the night when Dylan Campbell lined a broken-bat double down the left field line to score Aroon Escobar, who began the inning as the placed runner on second base. Kehden Hettiger followed with a single to plate Campbell and make it 4-2.

After pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth, Colin Peluse (L, 2-2) entered in the bottom of the 10th with Vincent Perozo as the placed runner on second base. Peluse allowed a single to Wyatt Young and then Suero lifted his second home run of the night to give the Rumble Ponies their third-straight win.

Suero helped get the scoring started for Binghamton in the bottom of the first inning against Reading starter Luke Russo. Suero led off the frame with a triple and then scored on Jacob Reimer's fifth home run of the season to put Binghamton up 2-0.

From there, Russo settled in to the tune of five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts. The right-handed arm did not factor into the night's decision.

The Fightin Phils evened the game in the top of the fourth inning when Bryan Rincon clubbed his ninth home run of the season, also scoring Dante Nori, to tie the game up at two. From there, both bullpens dominated the rest of the way.

Tristan Garnett (1.1 IP) and Christian McGowan (1.2 IP) combined to not allow a run before Peluse tossed a scoreless ninth. On the Binghamton side, Bryce Conley fired seven innings, allowing two runs and striking out five. Brian Metoyer did not allow a run over two innings, while Douglas Orellana (W, 5-0) allowed two runs (one earned) in the top of the 10th inning.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:07 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris is set to start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Jonathan Santucci for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

The first 2,000 adults on Tuesday will receive an R-Phils T-Shirt celebrating 60 years of Phillies affiliation, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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