Baysox Fall on Friday Night to RubberDucks

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 19-3 final on Friday night.

Akron built a 10-1 lead in the game's opening three innings. Left-handed starter Luis De León allowed a pair of RubberDucks runs in the top of the first on a bases loaded walk and a balk. Akron added three more in the second, including a two-run homer from Alfonsin Rosario. A five-run third spelled the end for De León (L, 1-5) after two and a third frames, yielding 10 runs on nine hits.

Ethan Anderson homered in the bottom of the first for Chesapeake. His team-leading tenth long ball of the season was a solo shot to right field. Aron Estrada also notched a third-inning single to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The Baysox bullpen bridged the middle and most of the innings effectively on Friday. Akron scored just one run through five and two-thirds of combined relief against Right-handers Zane Barnhart, Jeisson Cabrera, and Alex Pham.

Chesapeake tallied two more runs on a Carter Young double in the fourth. That would be the only additional runs allowed by RubberDucks right-hander Dylan DeLucia (W, 1-3), who went the opening five and two-thirds innings.

Akron tallied eight runs in the ninth inning, including a grand slam from Rosario, who finished with 7 RBI on the night.

The Baysox continue the series with the RubberDucks on Saturday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-3, 8.41 ERA) takes the ball Chesapeake against Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-1, 3.44 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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