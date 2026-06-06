Yard Goats Score Six Runs in 9th Inning for 8-7 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats scored six runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 8-7 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. GJ Hill cranked a three-run homer, his second of the game, and Bryant Betancourt smashed a three-run double leading the Yard Goats to their second straight win to stay in first place in the Northeast Division with 15 games remaining in the first half. Andrew Baker struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Sea Dogs starter Hayden Mullins. Hartford loaded the bases with a single by Andy Perez, a walk to Aiden Longwell, and an error allowing Benny Montgomery to reach. Andy Perez scored on a wild pitch, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats added a run on GJ Hill's solo homer in the second inning. Hill blasted a pitch over the 37-foot Maine Monster, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. It was Hill's second homer this week and sixth this season.

Hartford starter Jack Mahoney worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning while recording two strikeouts. He allowed only two hits in 3.1 scoreless innings but walked four batters. Mahoney retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced from the first through fourth innings and left with a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases against reliever Griffin Herring in the sixth inning on two walks and a single. Then with two outs, Ahbram Liendo cranked an 0-2 pitch into the screen above the left field fence, giving Portland a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Nate Baez cracked a two-run single, making it a 6-2 game. More damage came when Brooks Brannon belted an RBI double off the wall to make it 7-2.

However, the Yard Goats rallied with a six-run ninth inning. Jimmy Obertop began the frame with a walk and Jose Torres singled. GJ Hill followed with a three-run homer into the pavilion seats in right field to make it 7-5. Hartford then loaded the bases on three walks against the Sea Dogs bullpen. Bryant Betancourt belted a bases-clearing double off the monster, scoring Andy Perez, Roc Riggio and Conner Capel, giving the Yard Goats an 8-7 lead. Andrew Baker struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series on Saturday evening at 6:00 PM in Portland, Maine. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for the Yard Goats and Jedixson Paez will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.