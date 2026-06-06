Five-Run Fifth Helps Cats Swerve Curve

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-24) tromped the Altoona Curve (23-32) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 8-3. Cats' starter Jackson Wentworth (W, 2-4) earned the win with two runs in five innings behind six strikeouts, a new Double-A high.

New Hampshire reliever Aaron Munson followed Wentworth and twirled three scoreless innings and struck out five batters. LHP Kai Peterson pitched the ninth and secured the win. Altoona starter Matt Ager allowed two earned runs on six hits in four innings. Relief pitcher Jaycob Deese (L, 1-3) was tagged for five earned runs in two frames and took the loss.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Cutter Coffey's fifth inning double extended his hit streak to seven. DH Carter Cunningham notched his first Double-A hit in a 1-for-4 night. Every New Hampshire hitter recorded a hit in the 8-3 win.

Altoona struck first on Friday in the third inning on a solo home run from right fielder Ivan Brethowr (1). New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the frame. Center fielder Jace Bohrofen (13) mashed a solo blast to tie the game. Following back-to-back singles from catcher Aaron Parker and left fielder Victor Arias, third baseman Cutter Coffey ripped a sacrifice fly and made it 2-1.

After the Curve tied the game on a sacrifice fly, the Fisher Cats totaled five runs in the fifth and took a commanding lead. Highlighting the inning were two-run doubles from Coffey and first baseman Jorge Burgos, and an RBI triple from right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr.

The Cats tacked on one more run in the seventh on an RBI triple from second baseman Adrian Pinto. Despite a home run allowed in the top of the ninth, New Hampshire secured an 8-3 win.

New Hampshire and Altoona Curve continue the series on Saturday, June 6 at 6:03 PM. RHP Chris McElvain (3-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Curve will counter with righty Khristian Curtis (0-7, 4.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Nurse Appreciation Night is Saturday, June 6, presented by Dartmouth Health. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a Fisher Cats crossbody bag. The series concludes on Sunday, June 7 with Trades Day, presented by Advantage Truck Group. It is also the first MEGA-BLAST weekend of 2026 with postgame Atlas Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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