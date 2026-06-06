Gabrielson Notches First Career Multi-Homer Game as Patriots Fall in Harrisburg

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Cole Gabrielson of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Cole Gabrielson of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Harrisburg Senators 21-4 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Friday night.

With 14 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 2.0 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division.

With two homers in the game, Somerset collected its 28th multi-HR game of the year. The Patriots have notched multiple homers in 28/55 games (50.9%) this season.

Somerset is up to a Double-A leading 91 home runs this season. The Patriots have hit homers in 18 of their last 21 games, while their 91 home runs this season are the most through 55 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots are the fastest Double-A team to 90 HR in the Research Tool Era, beating the previous record holders by five games (RCT - 60 GP - 2021). The Patriots' 228 HR pace through 55 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

With three extra base hits, the Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 55 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

With Somerset's 12 strikeouts in the game, Somerset recorded its 35th game this year with double-digit strikeouts. At the time of the game's conclusion, Somerset's 586 strikeouts this season lead Double-A, while the Patriots' .280 K% is tied for first in Double-A and is tied for eighth among all Full Season MiLB teams.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 7 K) retired eight consecutive batters across the first three innings. Cebert has struck out six or more batters in all six Double-A starts. He's striking out 28.6% of batters faced with the Patriots in that span. With Cebert's five innings of work, Somerset has had a pitcher go at least five innings in five of the last six games (Cade Smith - 5.0 IP - 6/3 @HBG, Trent Sellers - 6.1 IP - 6/2 @HBG, Chase Chaney - 5.1 IP - 5/31 vs. NH, Kyle Carr - 6.2 IP - 5/30 vs. NH).

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) tied a season-high three strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Between 17 games with Hudson Valley and one outing with Somerset, Rossi has posted a 0.93 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, .109 BAA with 29 K to 5 BB in 19.1 IP. He's struck out 40.3% of hitters this season. Rossi has now worked 17.1 consecutive scoreless innings across his last 16 outings dating back to his time with the Hudson Valley Renegades.

DH DJ Gladney (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) smacked his second triple of the season in the eighth inning, extending his hit streak to a team-high six games. During Gladney's six-game hit streak, he's 6-for-25 with two HR, five XBH and seven RBI. That includes four consecutive games with an extra base hit.

Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 13 XBH to bring his OPS from .800 to .846 this season. Gladney's .394 BABIP is tied for the lead among active Eastern League hitters.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to three games. With hits in eight of his last nine games, McGinnis is 10-for-32 (.313) with two walks, two RBI and a double.

3B Kevin Verde (2-for-3, BB, R) recorded his second career multi-hit Double-A appearance, before making his third pitching appearance across all levels this season. With hits in four of his last five games, Verde is 6-for-16 with two walks in that span.

RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) recorded his first career multi-home run game after 10 professional appearances with one home run. Gabrielson smashed his first home run 111 mph off the bat 450 feet to left center field, before ripping his second of the game an inning later in the ninth. The two-home run game was Gabrielson's first in a competitive game since his collegiate days at USC (2/19/23 vs. Marist).

Gabrielson joined Jace Avina, Kenedy Corona, DJ Gladney, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano, Garrett Martin and Coby Morales as the eighth Patriot to record multiple home runs in the same game this season. It was the first two-HR game by a Patriots batter since DJ Gladney 5/26/26 vs. NH and 10th instance overall of a Somerset batter hammering multiple home runs in a single game this season.

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Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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