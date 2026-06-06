SeaWolves Fall on Walk-Off Double in Extra Innings Thriller

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (27-28) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (36-17) went down the wire for another tight finish at CarMax Park with the Flying Squirrels taking the 9-8 win on a walk-off double in the tenth inning.

Erie turned in a big offensive first inning against Flying Squirrels' starter Charlie McDaniel in his Double-A debut. John Peck collected a quick double to set the tone before Thayron Liranzo, Andrew Jenkins and Chris Meyers all collected hits on the inning. Erie finished the opening frame with a 4-0 lead before Richmond had a chance to hit.

The Flying Squirrels did not go quietly for their turn at the bat rack in the first against Sean Hunley. They plated Parks Harber, after he singled in the second at bat of the game.

Things stayed consistent in the second inning. Both teams brought in a pair of runs, as Erie maintained their three-run lead. A leadoff walk to Bennett Lee, followed up by a two-run homer from Brett Callahan made it a 6-1 SeaWolves lead, but Richmond used a pair of extra-base hits in the bottom half to make it 6-3 after two.

Erie scored one more in the fourth inning to extend the lead on a sacrifice fly from Liranzo before the Flying Squirrels bullpen found its groove. On the other side, Richmond's bats showed no signs of slowing down as the Flying Squirrels added three runs in the fifth to tie the game and a leadoff home run in the sixth to jump in front for the first time.

Just when the Flying Squirrels had grabbed the momentum, the SeaWolves responded with Peck's tenth home run of the season to tie the game in the seventh.

Both teams traded zeros to push the game into extra innings where Richmond got the last punch in this heavyweight fight with a walk-off double from Diego Velasquez to even the series at 2.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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