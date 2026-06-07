SeaWolves Suffer Heartbreaker for Second Straight Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (27-29) suffered a second straight heartbreaking loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (37-17) on a walk-off double to cap a six-run ninth inning and secure the 8-7 win for Richmond.

For the second consecutive night, the SeaWolves jumped on the Flying Squirrels in the first inning. Each of the first five batters of the game reached, with Brett Callahan launching his ninth homer of the season to score two of those runs. Erie finished their first turn to the bat rack with a 5-0 lead before the Flying Squirrels had a chance to hit.

SeaWolves starter Joe Miller looked strong in his only inning of work. He faced four hitters, and despite giving up a double to Parks Harber, did not allow another hit, and escaped the inning without allowing a run to cross the plate.

Miller was pulled from the game while warming up for the second inning with an injury concern. Erie went to Johan Simon out of the bullpen to replace Miller. Simon turned in two innings of work and allowed two runs to cross for Richmond.

The SeaWolves did not score another run until the fourth, when Seth Stephenson led things off with a single, stole two bases and was eventually pushed across on a Peyton Graham RBI single to make it a 6-2 SeaWolves lead.

Tyler Owens and Luke Taggart both ate up some of the middle innings, with three combined scoreless frames in relief. Peyton Graham scored another run for Erie when he went from first to home on a single from John Peck in the eighth inning.

The SeaWolves entered the bottom of the ninth with a five-run lead, but Richmond was not to be denied as the Flying Squirrels' first five hitters of the inning reached and scored, highlighted by a game-tying home run from Bo Davidson. Andrew Jenkins entered to pitch with the game tied and surrendered the walk-off double.

Erie is back in action tomorrow to wrap up the series at 5:05 PM with Max Alba on the mound.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

-Erie SeaWolves-







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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