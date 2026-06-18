SeaWolves Can't Battle Back from Late Senators' Power Surge

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (33-31) fell short in a wild affair with an 11-6 loss against the Harrisburg Senators (33-32) on Wednesday night from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Both starting pitchers came out strong for the second consecutive night. Senators starter Josh Randall faced four in the opening frame, allowing only a single to Erie shortstop John Peck and getting out of the road half of the first without allowing a run.

Erie starter Lael Lockhart responded admirably by retiring the side in quick succession. Lockhart continued to dominate through the third inning and did not allow a baserunner until the fourth when Cayden Wallace homered off of the lefty.

The SeaWolves cracked the scoreboard early in the second inning when Justice Bigbie slapped a leadoff single the other way to start the frame. Izaac Pacheco singled to move Bigbie to third and Aaron Antonini notched the third single of the inning to score Bigbie and give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves were kept off the board in the top of the fifth inning with the game tied at 1. That zero marked the final half inning for either side without a run.

Lockhart sat down two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning, but four walks and hits from Devin Fitz-Gerald and Sam Petersen pushed across three runs and left Harrisburg with a 4-1 lead headed to the sixth.

Chris Meyers responded right away with his third home run in as many games to begin the sixth inning as Erie's offense started to come to life. Unfortunately, the Senators' offense continued to respond in the late innings.

Harrisburg pushed runs across in every inning the rest of the way, providing an answer every time that the SeaWolves clawed back closer into the game.

Erie brought across two runs in the seventh and a single run in the eighth and the ninth inning, but the SeaWolves never pulled any closer than two runs.

Harrisburg launched four home runs with two-homer games from Wallace and Ethan Petry.

Despite the loss, the SeaWolves managed to extend a pair of historic streaks with Meyers' home run making it 16 consecutive games with a home run, one game off of the best franchise mark in the last 20 years. Bigbie's second-inning single extended his hit streak to 15 games, which tied him for the ninth-longest streak in franchise history.

Carlos Peña starts for the SeaWolves tomorrow night against Isaac Lyon for Harrisburg with first pitch set for 6:30 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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