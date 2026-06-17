June 17, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT In just his third Double-A game, Stanley Tucker stole two bases, scored, and delivered a ninth-inning walk-off double to complete a 7-6 comeback victory for the Sea Dogs, all after entering the game in the eighth inning. Marvin Alcantara tied the game with a solo home run over the Maine Monster in the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs' third homer of the night. Nate Baez and Romy Gonzalez also left the ballpark. RHP Caleb Bolden and RHP Patrick Halligan held Somerset scoreless for 5.1 innings in relief, allowing a combined two hits with six strikeouts. Of the Sea Dogs' seven total hits, three were homers, and three were doubles.

BRING ON THE BIG LEAGUERS Yesterday, Romy Gonzalez, recovering from shoulder surgery, started at second base for the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Red Sox. He went one-for-two with a home run and a walk. Today, LHP Patrick Sandoval will start for the Sea Dogs. Sandoval has not played an MLB game since 2024 with the Angels when he suffered a UCL injury.

READING RECAP The Sea Dogs won 9-3 on Sunday to close out a series loss against Reading, going 2-4 over the week in Pennsylvania. Sunday's win was carried by a seven-run fifth inning. The Sea Dogs batted around with three home runs from Nelly Taylor, Stanley Tucker (in his first Double-A start), and Johanfran Garcia. The Sea Dogs opened the week with three straight two-run losses, 5-7 on Tuesday, 4-6 on Wednesday, and 3-5 on Thursday, before bouncing back to win two of their last three. They won 13-12 in extra innings on Friday and fell 2-3 on Saturday before their 9-3 win on Sunday.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games and currently is on a team-leading ten-game hit streak dating back to June 2nd.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Sea Dogs sit in fourth place in the Northeast Division. Hartford (36-27) is on top of the standings, 4.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (35-29) is 1.5 games back. New Hampshire (32-30) sits in third, 3.5 games back of Hartford. Hartford plays Reading this week, and New Hampshire plays Binghamton. This is the final series in the first half of the season, with the Northeast Division winner clinching a spot in the 2026 playoffs.

TOLLE NIGHT AT THE PARK Tonight, the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark will walk away with a Payton Tolle bobblehead. In six games and five starts for Portland last season, Tolle went 1-1 with a 1.67 ERA and one save. Tolle gave up five earned runs in 27.0 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts. In 10 starts for the Red Sox this season, Tolle is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 60 in 58.1 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 17, 1998 - Michael Tejera tossed a 3-hit shutout in a 1-0 win at New Haven. Tejera allowed only 3 runners past first base and struck out 5 in the win. Derrick White drove in the only run with an RBI single in the 4th inning.

ON THE MOUND LHP Patrick Sandoval (NR) will make his first start for the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox. Sandoval last took the field in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. After enduring an injury to his left UCL, Sandoval was non-tendered, and signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox. Sandoval made two minor league starts for Triple-A Worcester on April 8 and 14 before he was shut down. Sandoval returned to Worcester for two starts on June 5 and 11, giving up one earned run on one home run in 3.0 innings pitched, with two walks and three strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

June 17, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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