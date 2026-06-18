Sea Dogs Come up Short in 5-4 10-Inning Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-32) fell 5-4 on Wednesday night as the Somerset Patriots (36-29) completed a late comeback to win in extra innings.

Ronald Rosario hit his first triple of the season on two outs to break up a no-hitter and drive in two runs. Miguel Bleis extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI single shortly after. Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to reach base for the 17th game straight game, tying Johanfran Garcia for the longest active on-base streak on the team.

LHP Patrick Sandoval made his first start for Portland on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He held Somerset scoreless and hitless through three innings before allowing a solo home run in the top of the fourth.

Portland did not break through until the sixth inning, when starter LHP Xavier Rivas was pulled from the game. On two outs, reliever RHP Michael Arias issued two free passes, to Romy Gonzalez and Brooks Brannon, before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Rosario's triple scored both, as the Sea Dogs jumped into the lead. Moments later, Miguel Bleis ripped an opposite field single to bring Rosario home.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead on another two out rally in the seventh inning. Recent addition Stanley Tucker continued his hot start in Double-A with a double off the base of the wall in left field. Ahbram Liendo followed his lead with a double of his own, scoring Tucker for his 30th RBI of the season, and the Sea Dogs led 4-1.

After retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning, RHP Reidis Sena loaded the bases on two walks and a single that ricochetted off his leg into right field. Sena had Somerset down to their final strike three times, but the Patriots hung in there, and a Martin double to right field brought them within one. Sena exited for RHP Cooper Adams. His first pitch was wild, and Castillo came home to score, tying the game 4-4.

After holding Portland scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, Somerset scored in the tenth inning, taking a 5-4 lead. Though the Sea Dogs had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the tenth, they came up empty.

RHP Ben Grable (2-1, 3.71) earned the win, holding Portland scoreless through 1.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts. RHP Cooper Adams (6-4, 6.13 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up one run, unearned, on no hits and one walk in the tenth.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots are back at Delta Dental Park tomorrow night for Margaritaville night. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 4.85 ERA) is set to face RHP Jack Cebert (2-1, 6.62 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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