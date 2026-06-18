Sio's Clutch Homer Lifts Squirrels over Baysox

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Jean Carlos Sio hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (42-22) drove in the game-winning runs in the eighth inning or later for the 15th time this season, picking up their first win this week against the Baysox (26-38).

With the score tied, 3-3, entering the top of the eighth, Diego Velasquez led off with a single. Sio followed with a two-run homer against Zane Barnhart (Loss, 1-2), his fourth since being promoted to Richmond at the beginning of the month, to give the Flying Squirrels a 5-3 lead.

Sio has 10 RBIs in the last five games he has started since June 10.

Tyler Vogel (Save, 9) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game, adding to his Eastern League lead in saves.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Velasquez singled, stole second and scored on an infield single by Jack Payton.

Chesapeake evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Willy Vasquez.

In the top of the third, Parks Harber hit a fly ball to right field that deflected off outfielder Thomas Sosa's glove and went over the fence for a solo homer, giving the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Zane Zielinkski added a solo homer in the top of the fifth, his second at Double-A, to push the Richmond lead to 3-1.

The Baysox closed the score to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a run-scoring infield single by Carter Young.

Charlie McDaniel threw five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts.

Chesapeake tied the score, 3-3, with a solo homer by Vasquez in the bottom of the seventh against Richmond reliever Ben Peterson (Win, 2-1).

Jack Choate threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Flying Squirrels.

Bo Davidson singled in the eighth to extend his on-base streak to 16.

The series continues on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (2-1, 4.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-5, 8.78). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Bowie, Md.

The Flying Squirrels return Richmond to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from June 23-30. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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