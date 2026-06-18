Perozo Launches 6th Homer, Lorusso Plates Two, But Binghamton Falls to New Hampshire

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-41) led 3-1, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-30) stormed back to win 5-4.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board first in the second inning to make it 1-0.

Catcher Vincent Perozo mashed a solo home run, his sixth blast of the year. He has four homers over his last 11 games with 14 hits. Binghamton has been great when scoring first, holding a 16-10 record entering the game.

New Hampshire came back with a run in the third inning to tie it at 1-1. Center fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. tallied a lead-off double and later scored on a bloop RBI single from first baseman Jorge Burgos.

The Ponies answered right back with two runs in the third with two outs. Right fielder Matt Rudick hit a two-out double, center fielder Jose Ramos followed with a single, and then designated hitter Nick Lorusso drove them both in with a double to make it 3-1.

Lorusso tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the year, which leads all hitters, and has 31 RBIs, which is second on the team.

After New Hampshire scored one in the fourth, they tacked on three in the fifth inning to make it 5-3 in their favor.

Designated hitter Victor Arias chalked up an RBI single to make it 3-3. Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley was taken out of the game with two outs for right-hander Zach Peek.

Off of Peek, shortstop Cade Doughty hit a ground ball at Diego Mosquera at second base, which scored two runs. It was ruled an RBI single with an error on Mosquera.

Conley, who went 4.2 innings, allowed four earned runs as five crossed with five strikeouts and none were charged to Peek.

The Rumble Ponies got one run back in the fifth inning as first baseman JT Schwartz tallied his 24th RBI by way of a single to make it 5-4.

New Hampshire right-hander Jackson Wentworth finished the fifth inning, finishing the night allowing four earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and just one walk.

In the sixth inning, right-hander Beau Phillip went scoreless for New Hampshire, facing the minimum, and right-hander Saul Garcia did the same for Binghamton after Peek went 1.1 innings.

Garcia struck out two batters in the ninth inning before walking two hitters. He was taken out for right-hander Brian Metoyer, who struck out Burgos to end the frame and leave it at a 5-4 game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Metoyer walked and hit the first two batters before putting down the next three hitters with two strikeouts to work out of the jam. Binghamton, however, went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies have dropped seven of their last eight games and fall 0-2 in the series with New Hampshire.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Vincent Perozo has 14 hits over his last 10 games with 4 HR (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI)...JT Schwartz tallied his 24th RBI (1-for-4, RBI)...Nick Lorusso is second on the team with 31 RBI and tallied his team's 11th multi-hit game (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI)...Matt Rudick (1-for-5, R, 2B)...Wyatt Young now has 10 stolen bases after three tonight, which (1-for-3, BB, 3 SB)...Saul Garcia (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.