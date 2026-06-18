Baysox Fall to Flying Squirrels in Back-And-Forth Wednesday Night Battle

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 5-3 final Wednesday.

In a back-and-forth contest with a combined four homers, the long ball played a part late. Chesapeake (26-38) briefly tied the game in the seventh on a Willy Vasquez solo homer, before a two-run shot from Richmond's Jean Carlos Sio gave the Flying Squirrels the lead for good.

Richmond got on the board first via a Jack Payton RBI single in the second. The Baysox countered in the inning's home half when Anderson De Los Santos ripped a leadoff double and scored on a Vasquez sacrifice fly, as part of a multi-RBI performance.

Richmond went ahead 2-1 in the third on a Parks Harber two-out solo home run. The Flying Squirrels then added to their lead, 3-1, when Zane Zielinski tacked on a fifth inning solo home run against Baysox left-handed starter Luis De León.

De León pitched four and a third innings of a no-decision, conceding the three runs to six strikeouts, including three consecutively.

The Orioles' No. 3 prospect has now earned six or more strikeouts in four of his last five starts. De León ranks second on the Baysox with 64 strikeouts.

Carter Young cut the Richmond lead in half with a fifth inning RBI single that scored Vasquez. Vasquez then tied the game again with a solo homer in the seventh, his first home run with the Baysox.

Against Chesapeake right-hander Zane Barnhart (L, 1-2), Richmond's Jean Carlos Sio hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth. The 5-3 score became final after a scoreless outing for Flying Squirrel righty Tyler Vogel (S, 9) in the ninth.

Chesapeake's series against Richmond continues Thursday. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-5, 8.78 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox with the Flying Squirrels sending out right-hander Trystan Vrieling (2-1, 4.50 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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