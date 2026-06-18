RubberDucks and Curve Suspended After Six Innings Due to Rain

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks and Altoona Curve played to a 5-5 tie after six innings on Wednesday night before rain forced the game to be suspended at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The two teams will pick up the game in the top of the seventh at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 and play to its completion. After an approximately 30-minute break between games, the teams will play the scheduled nine inning game.

Gates on Thursday, June 18 will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans with a ticket for June 17 may exchange that ticket for any remaining game in the 2026 regular season (based on availability). Fans with a ticket for June 18th's game are valid for both games.

Mound Presence

Cleveland Guardians reliever Erik Sabrowski made the rehab start for the RubberDucks on Wednesday due to the weather in the area. The left-hander got two strikeouts but allowed two runners to reach on an error and walk. After hitting his pitch count, Jack Carey allowed an inside the park home run before getting a strikeout to end the first. Dylan DeLucia followed allowing two runs while striking out four over five innings pitched.

Duck Tales

All of Akron's runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jonah Advincula doubled to open the inning before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Alfonsin Rosario walked and stole second base with one out. Luke Hill lined a double down the line in right to score both and cut the Altoona lead to 4-2. Wuilfredo Antunez doubled to center field to score Hill and bring Akron to within a run but was thrown out trying to stretch the double into a triple. After an Alex Mooney walk and Jose Devers single put runners on the corners, a balk by Altoona's Matt Ager tied the game. Cameron Barstad then singled to right to score Devers and put the RubberDucks on top 5-4.

Notebook

Sabrowski topped out at 94 mph and threw 20 pitches (14 strikes)...Hill's double was his first hit and RBI at home since his promotion to Akron...Attendance: 2,366.

On the Pond

After the conclusion of the suspended game, Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will face Altoona left-hander Connor Oliver (0-0, 1.93 ERA) in the scheduled nine inning game. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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