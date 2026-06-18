Senators Club Four Home Runs to Down SeaWolves 11-6 and Even Series

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - After the SeaWolves retired the first 10 Senators hitters of the game, Harrisburg's offense busted open. The Sens scored a run in each the fourth through eighth innings, hitting four home runs along the way en route to an 11-6 win Wednesday night to even the series.

Each Cayden Wallace and Ethan Petry, on his 22nd birthday, hit two long balls.

Erie scored first with a run in the second off RHP Josh Randall (W, 3-1) to lead 1-0.

Harrisburg tied the game on Wallace's first home run of the game, a line drive to left clearing the Ollie's Cheap Seats.

In the fifth, the Senators took the lead with three runs on four walks and two hits. Devin Fitz-Gerald drove in two with a single up the middle. Sam Petersen scored the third run of the inning with a single to right.

The SeaWolves' Chris Meyers hit his second homer of the series in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 4-2.

In all, Randall tossed six innings, scattering seven hits and two walks to allow just the two runs. He struck out five.

The Sens responded in the next half inning with Petry's first home run of the game, an opposite-field shot in the bottom of the sixth. After Sam Brown singled, Cortland Lawson doubled him home to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Erie didn't go quietly, though, plating another two runs off RHP Aaron Shortridge in the seventh.

In the bottom of the frame, Wallace hit his second home run of the game and 16th of the season to push the lead to 7-4. It is his second two-homer game in the last three games.

Against RHP Sandy Gaston in the eighth, the SeaWolves scored a run on an RBI groundout to bring the score to 7-5.

Then the Sens opened things up in the bottom of the eighth, sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs.

Ethan Petry got the rally started with a home run to left-centerfield.

A Johnathon Thomas RBI double scored Sam Brown. Later, a two-out double from Cayden Wallace scored Thomas and Fitz-Gerald to give the Senators an 11-5 lead.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. allowed a run in the ninth on a hit and two walks. He struck out one and closed the 11-6 win.

Game three of the series comes at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. RHP Isaac Lyon (0-3) has the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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