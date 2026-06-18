Bullpen Dominant in Wednesday Win in Binghamton

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Four scoreless frames from the bullpen propelled the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-30) to their third-straight win on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-4. Relievers Beau Philip, Kelena Sauer, Aaron Munson, and Sam Gardner (SV, 2) allowed no runs on a combined two hits across the final four innings of the game.

New Hampshire starter Jackson Wentworth (W, 3-4) struck out four batters and allowed four earned runs across five innings. Binghamton's starter Bryce Conley (L,1-2) countered with 4-2/3 innings but allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits and three walks.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Dub Gleed clubbed his first Double-A home run in the contest. RHP Beau Philip has not allowed a run in his four outings with the Fisher Cats RF Carter Cunningham reached base four times and extended his hit streak to five. New Hampshire has homered in nine consecutive games.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fourth, New Hampshire's Dub Gleed (1) walloped his first Double-A home run and made it a one-run game.

The Cats bats stayed hot in the fifth. Second baseman Nick Goodwin led off the frame with a single. Two batters later, right fielder Carter Cunningham smacked another single. Following a strikeout, designated hitter Victor Arias laced an RBI single and evened the score at three. After the Ponies changed arms, Gleed walked. With the bases juiced, a Cade Doughty single, coupled with an error allowed two runs to score and pushed New Hampshire ahead, 5-3.

The Rumble Ponies chipped away at their deficit in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from first baseman JT Schwartz, but the Fisher Cats kept the score at 5-4 the rest of the night and secured a Wednesday win.

Binghamton struck first in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, catcher Vincent Perozo (6) mashed a solo homer and gave the Ponies an early lead.

The Cats plated their first run in the top of the third. Center fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. laced a leadoff double. Two batters later, first baseman Jorge Burgos tied the game on an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Rumble Ponies rallied and took the lead. Outfielders Matt Rudick and Jose Ramos reached on back-to-back base hits. With runners at second and third, designated hitter Nick Lorusso cracked a two-run double and made it 3-1.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their six-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday, June 18. Righty Chris McElvain (3-1, 4.99 ERA) will start the contest against Rumble Ponies' starter Jonathan Santucci (1-5, 4.13 ERA) with first pitch slated for 7:00 PM EDT.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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