Section 10 Night on June 19 Featuring Specialty Jersey Auction

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host Section 10 Night, presented by Central Maine Power, on Friday, June 19, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Gates will open at 4:30 PM.

The #1 Red Sox podcast in the world. Hosted by Jared Carrabis, Coley Mick, Steve Perrault & Tyler Milliken. New episodes after every Red Sox series.

The evening will feature special appearances by Jared, Steve, Tyler, Coley, Jeremy, and Mike - the beloved hosts and producers of the Section 10 Podcast and fixtures of Red Sox Nation. Fans will have the rare opportunity to enjoy the game alongside the voices they know and love, as Portland's future Red Sox stars take on the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the rival New York Yankees.

Adding to the excitement, the Sea Dogs will take the field in exclusive specialty teal Section 10 jerseys. Following the final out, each jersey will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund", the official charity of the Boston Red Sox and a cornerstone of the fight against cancer in New England.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has been the top-ranked cancer hospital in New England by U.S. News and World Report for 24 consecutive years and is the only cancer hospital in the country ranked in the top 4 for both adult and pediatric cancer programs.

"We're excited to host Section 10 Podcast Night to the ballpark and bring together Red Sox fans for a unique evening celebrating baseball and one of New England's most popular baseball podcasts," said Jesse Scaglion, General Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. "The special Section 10 jerseys add another memorable element to the night, and we're proud that the jersey auction will benefit the Jimmy Fund and its ongoing fight against cancer. We sincerely thank Central Maine Power for its support in helping make this special event possible and for its commitment to giving back to our community."

"Central Maine Power is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of this special night at Hadlock Field, bringing our community together in support of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund," said Linda Ball, President and CEO of Central Maine Power. "This evening is especially meaningful as we celebrate one of our own employees, whose inspiring victory over cancer will be marked by throwing out the first pitch. This game is a powerful reminder of hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit. By working together with Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, we are honored to provide a fun night supporting community to Maine families facing cancer. We're proud to stand alongside our partners and neighbors in making a difference because supporting one another is at the heart of what it means to be Mainers."

Tickets for the game are available at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







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