Wehunt Repeats as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - For the second consecutive week, Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Blake Wehunt has been selected the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 25-year-old has earned the honor for the week of June 29- July 5 and previously earned the accolade for the week of June 22-28. He is the first Sea Dogs player in franchise history to earn the honor in consecutive weeks.

Wehunt made one start during the week on Sunday, July 5 where he held the Altoona Curve to one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out 9 in a 10-0 Sea Dogs victory.

In his past two outings, Wehunt has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings allowing just two hits with 17 strikeouts. In appearance this season, Wehunt has a 4-4 record with a 3.38 ERA

The 6'7" pitcher was selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

This marks the seventh time this season a Sea Dogs player has been honored with a Player/Pitcher of the Week award. Joining Wehunt's two selections are pitchers Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and John Holobetz (April 13-19) as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honorees. While position players Johanfran Garcia (June 8-14) and Brooks Brannon (May 4-10) earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Additionally, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs with a record of 8-4 are in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division for the second half of the season. The team is on the road in Manchester, New Hampshire this week taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats prior to the All-Star break. Following the All-Star break the Sea Dogs return home for a three-game series July 17-19 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The homestand will feature Fireworks and Irish Night on July 17, Christmas in July on July 18th, and Maine Dairy Day on July 19th. Tickets are available for all 2026 Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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