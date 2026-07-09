Sea Dogs Split Double Header with Fisher Cats

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-5)(44-38) split a double header with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-6)(42-39) on Wednesday night, taking game one 3-2, and falling in game two, 6-2.

All five runs scored in game one came on five solo home runs. For the Sea Dogs, Johanfran Garcia, Miguel Bleis and Ronald Rosario all left the yard, while Nick Goodwin and Carter Cunningham provided the long balls for the Fisher Cats. RHP Patrick Halligan was crucial to the win, pitching 2.0 one-hit scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts. He earned his fifth save of the season, tying Reidis Sena for most on the team.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to an early lead in the second inning of game two. They scored three runs on a Dub Gleed RBI double and a Carter Cunningham homer, his second of the night following his home run from game one.

Eddie Micheletti Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to bat another run in. Two more New Hampshire runs scored in the bottom of the fourth via an RBI single by Patrick Winkel and an RBI groundout by Victor Arias.

Trailing 6-0, Portland got on the board in the fifth inning. Ahbram Liendo singled to reach base, before Jack Winnay drove him in with his first of two hits on the night. With two outs, Nate Baez added on, doubling to left field to bring Winnay home to score. Those two runs were all the Sea Dogs could muster, ultimately falling 6-2.

In game one, LHP Dalton Rogers (1-2, 4.07 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. RHP Gage Stanifer (3-6, 4.48 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. RHP Patrick Halligan earned the save.

In game two, RHP Caleb Freeman (4-0, 3.18 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on no hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Max Carlson (3-2, 5.61 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow for game three of this week's series, with RHP Gage Ziehl (4-2, 3.95 ERA) set to face RHP Danny Thompson (0-0, 1.96 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:03 pm at Delta Dental Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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