Sens Pitching Holds SeaWolves' Bats at Bay, Harrisburg Wins 5-2

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Senators again trailed the SeaWolves early after Erie's two-run second, but Harrisburg pitching locked down the game from there. The Sens plated a run in five different frames to come back and win 5-2.

Harrisburg's now won three in a row.

RHP Isaac Lyon (W, 3-3) followed up his seven-inning start from last week with six strong innings today. He allowed two runs in the second on three hits but added four scoreless innings to finish his outing.

The right-hander allowed five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in his six innings.

At the plate, the Senators got on the board in the third. Kervin Pichardo singled with one out. With two outs in the inning, Devin Fitz-Gerald doubled off the left-centerfield wall to score Pichardo and cut the lead to 2-1.

The Sens tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when TJ White singled to drive in Sam Brown.

In the fifth, after Pichardo doubled to open the inning, Sam Petersen doubled high off the leftfield wall to put Harrisburg in front 3-2.

Pichardo continued rolling, leading off the seventh inning with an opposite-field homer to lead 4-2.

RHP Jhancarlos Lara tossed a scoreless seventh, working around a two-out walk with three strikeouts.

Still leading 4-2 in the ninth, Pichardo again opened up the inning with a hit, knocking a single. Branden Boissiere scored Pichardo with a single to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Pichardo went 4-for-4, scored four runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle. It is his second four-hit game with Harrisburg this season.

Meanwhile, RHP Seth Shuman (S, 1) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to close out the win.

The Sens aim to keep it going Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Riley Maddox (0-0) is slated to start.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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