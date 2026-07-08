Palma's Three-Hit Game Energizes Somerset to 6-5 Win over Reading

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Miguel Palma of the Somerset Patriots at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Miguel Palma of the Somerset Patriots at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Reading Fightin Phils 6-5 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, Somerset moved to 7-7 against the Fightin Phils this season, including a 4-4 record at home.

The Patriots played in their second consecutive one-run game, snapping a five-game losing streak in one-run games. Somerset's 31 one-run games (14-17 record) are the second-most in the Eastern League. Miguel Palma's two-RBI single in the fourth snapped Somerset's three-game skid without a hit with runners in scoring position. The Patriots notched two hits with RISP today, marking the fifth time they've achieved that total in their last eight games.

Somerset's bullpen combined for four innings with no earned runs, marking the third consecutive game that Patriot relievers haven't allowed an earned run. In that span, Somerset's bullpen has combined for 15 strikeouts in 11.0 IP, while allowing just 3 H and 1 BB (0.36 WHIP).

RHP Jack Cebert (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) worked through at least five innings for his third consecutive outing. Cebert retired eight consecutive batters across the first through fourth innings. Across his last three starts, Cebert has totaled a 3.24 ERA, 0-1 record, 1.26 WHIP, .231 BAA with 14 K in 16.2 IP.

RHP Ben Grable (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Grable has allowed just one run across his last 12 outings. In that span he's posted a 0.73 ERA, 1-0 record, 0.65 WHIP, .075 BAA with 18 K to 5 BB in 12.1 IP.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R) pounded a double in the fourth inning. Across Moylan's first 14 games with Somerset, eight of his nine total hits have been for extra bases (3 HR, 5 2B).

C Miguel Palma (3-for-4, 3 RBI, R) notched a season-high three hits, marking the third time in the last four games a Patriot has recorded three hits (McGinnis - 7/4 vs. HFD, Frick - 7/7 vs. REA). Palma's three hits were his most since recording five hits on 8/22/23 vs. Brooklyn. Across his last three appearances, Palma is 5-for-10 with a HR, 6 RBI and 3 R.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) laced a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning and an RBI double in the eighth inning. McGinnis has reached safely in 10 of his last 14 plate appearances across his last four games. In that span, he's 8-for-12 with two BB, three 2B and three multi-hit games. Across his last 13 games, McGinnis is batting .390/.444/.561 with 5 RBI, 7 XBH and five multi-hit games. Since smashing his first career Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has pummeled nine XBH to raise his OPS from .547 to .740 in 20 games.

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Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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