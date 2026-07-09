Nimmala Knocks First Double-A Homer in Wednesday Split

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - After a postponement on Tuesday night, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-6, 42-39) split a Wednesday doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs (9-5, 44-38) at Delta Dental Stadium with a 3-2 loss in game one and a 6-2 win in game two. New Hampshire launched three homers in the two games, including Arjun Nimmala's first Double-A homer.

Game one starter Gage Stanifer (L, 3-6) was tagged for three earned runs on four hits and four walks in 3-1/3 innings. Right-hander Beau Philip tossed 1-2/3 of scoreless ball in relief and lefty Mason Olson struck out three in two shutout innings. Portland starter Daulton Rogers (W, 1-2) held that Cats to two earned runs in five innings. Reliever Patrick Halligan (SV, 5) finished off the game with a six-out save.

In game two, Austin Cates held Portland to a pair of runs in 4-2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Righty Caleb Freeman and lefty Javen Coleman combined to secure the final seven outs and racked up four strikeouts. Sea Dogs starter Max Carlson (L, 3-2) suffered the loss behind three innings of four-run ball.

Game One Top Takeaways

INF Arjun Nimmala clubbed his first Double-A home run. INF Nick Goodwin became the fifth New Hampshire player to hit double-digit home runs this season.

Game Two Top Takeaways

INF Carter Cunningham swatted his first home run at Delta Dental Stadium. RHP Caleb Freeman has not allowed a run in 12 of his last 13 outings. LHP Javen Coleman has not allowed a run in six straight outings. INF Nick Goodwin doubles twice, goes 3-for-3. Six of New Hampshire's eight hits good for extra bases.

Game One

Second baseman Nick Goodwin (10) started the bottom of the first with a solo blast and made it 1-0. Portland soon tied the game in the top of the second on a homer from catcher Johanfran Garcia (12).

After Portland's Miguel Bleis (9) blasted a solo home run in the top of the third, the Fisher Cats evened the game in the bottom of the frame on Nimmala's (1) first Double-A home run.

It did not take long for the Sea Dogs to move in front. Designated hitter Ronald Rosario (4) slugged a solo blast and gave Portland a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

Game Two

New Hampshire scored a trio of runs in the bottom of the second. Designated hitter Hedbert Perez ripped leadoff double. The next batter, third baseman Dub Gleed cracked an RBI double. Two batters later, left fielder Carter Cunningham (3) walloped a two-run home run, which made it 3-0.

The Cats continued to score with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Goodwin started the fourth with a double and he scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Eddie Micheletti Jr ..In the fifth, an RBI single from catcher Patrick Winkel and a double play gave the Fisher Cats a six-run advantage.

Portland plated a pair in the fifth, but New Hampshire held on to a 6-2 win behind solid pitching from Freeman and Coleman.

New Hampshire and Portland continue the series on Thursday, July 9, with a 6:03 PM EDT first pitch. Right-hander Danny Thompson Jr. (0-0. 1.96 ERA) will start for the Cats against Sea Dogs' starter Gage Ziehl (4-2, 3.94 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on WKXL, Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

July 9 is Salvation Army Night and July 10 is Italian Heritage Night, sponsored by New England Honda Dealers. Make sure to stick around after the game on July 10 and July 11 for postgame Atlas Fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, July 12 with a Buffalo Tenders bobblehead giveaway, presented by our friends at Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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