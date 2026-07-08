Reading Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Defeat

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-6, 38-45) dropped a 6-5 decision to the Somerset Patriots (43-40) in a Wednesday afternoon showdown at TD Bank Ballpark. The loss now brings the series to a game apiece after the Fightins prevailed over the Patriots 2-1 yesterday.

Reading rung the bell in the first inning, as Raylin Heredia belted a double down the left field line to score Bryan Rincon. This was the Phillies no. 30 prospect's team-best 25th double and his 43rd extra base hit in 82 contests. The two-bagger also extended Heredia's hit streak to 13 games. Caleb Ricketts then ripped a deep fly ball to left field that deflected off of Somerset center fielder Jace Avina's glove. The sequence scored both Aroon Escobar and Heredia to put the Fightin Phils up 3-0.

Neither side would score again through the first third of this contest, but Somerset dug into the lead in the fourth inning on a Miguel Palma two-run single. Palma's knock plated both Tomas Frick and Josh Moylan to draw the score to 3-2 after four stanzas.

The R-Phils answered in the fifth inning, as Pedro León sent a line drive to center field, sending Rincon home in the process. León's RBI knock extended his hit streak to eight contests, and he bolstered the lead to 4-2.

Reading starter Kyle Brnovich's day ended after five strong innings, as he allowed just two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Patriots stormed back in the sixth frame with a rally that would serve to be the difference maker. Palma stepped up with the bases loaded, and he reached on a fielding error by third baseman Raider Tello, scoring Coby Morales. Connor McGinnis kept the train rolling by punching a single to left field, plating DJ Gladney on the play. Owen Cobb followed suit with a bases-loaded walk, scoring Moylan and giving James Cooper's squad its first lead of the series. Somerset held the 5-4 advantage through six innings.

The Yankees' Double-A affiliate found a key insurance run in the eighth inning, as McGinnis clubbed a double to left field, scoring Palma and building the lead to 6-4.

The insurance run proved pivotal, as León lofted a ball to shallow right field that ticked off of Moylan's glove, scoring Luke Ritter and sending Rincon (the would-be tying run) to third base. Escobar stepped up with a chance to tie, but he grounded out to third base to end the contest at 6-5.

Somerset reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (3-1) got the win, tossing two perfect innings with a strikeout to hold the Fightins hitters at bay.

Reading bullpen arm Aaron Combs (0-2) took the loss, allowing three unearned runs with a pair of walks while recording just one out.

Kelly Austin (3) got the save, allowing an unearned run, a hit and a walk while striking one out in the ninth and final inning.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:35 p.m. RHP Luke Russo will get the start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Chase Hampton for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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