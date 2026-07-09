Baysox See Winning Streak Snapped by RubberDucks on Wednesday Night

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, feel to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 8-2 final on Wednesday night.

The opening five frames turned into a pitcher's duel, as Chesapeake (8-5, 37-44) trotted out right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown against Akron left-hander Josh Hartle. Chesapeake got off to a fast start, with a first inning, two-out single from Anderson De Los Santos bringing home the game's opening run.

Watts-Brown began his night with an opposite field triple from RubberDucks leadoff hitter Nick Mitchell but struck out the next three batters to strand the runner at third. Those three strikeouts set a tone for Watts-Brown, who matched a Double-A career-high with eight strikeouts for the second time this season. Mitchell, who has had Chesapeake's number in 2026, would strike again in the third - this time, with a game-tying double to right-center field. That was the lone run allowed by Watts-Brown, who scattered four hits and just one walk. The right-hander threw 92 pitches on Wednesday, his most in a start as an Orioles minor leaguer since being acquired from the Blue Jays last July.

In his past four starts, Watts-Brown has pitched to a 2.95 ERA (7 ER in 21.1 IP) with five walks and 27 strikeouts.

The 1-1 scoreline held until the top of the fifth inning, when Adam Retzbach led off the frame with a solo homer to the right of center field. Retzbach's fourth Baysox homer of the season was part of a multi-hit night.

Chesapeake's 2-1 lead lasted into the sixth inning, when Akron struck for seven runs over the course of the next two innings against the Baysox bullpen. The RubberDucks scored four runs with two outs in the sixth inning. After right-hander Zane Barnhart (L, 1-3) made quick work of the first two hitters, consecutive hit batters were brought home on a two-run triple from Jose Devers, before Jonah Advincula notched a two-run homer to right field to make it 5-2 Akron in the blink of an eye.

The RubberDucks added three more in the seventh. Three consecutive one-out singles off right-hander Keagan Gillies included a two-run base knock from Bennett Thompson, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-2 game.

Akron right-hander Sean Matson (W, 1-3) delivered three one-hit shutout innings, as the Baysox were held off the board in the final four frames on Wednesday.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Akron on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Right-hander Evan Yates (4-4, 5.25 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Caden Favors (2-6, 6.01 ERA).

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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