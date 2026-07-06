Tenders Bobblehead, Soccer Jersey Giveaway as Portland Sea Dogs Visit Manchester to Open July Home Slate

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats open July's home schedule at Delta Dental Stadium by welcoming the Portland Sea Dogs in for a six-game homestand, beginning Tuesday, July 7. This week's homestand features two flavors from the Tenders bobblehead series, a Fisher Cats soccer jersey giveaway, another Atlas Fireworks MEGA-Blast weekend and more.

Tuesday, July 7 - Tender Tuesdays - Original Tenders Bobblehead Giveaway

On Tuesday, the Fisher Cats take the field in one of our community's most beloved identities, the Manchester Chicken Tenders. The first 500 fans through the gates to Tuesday night's 6:03 PM game have the chance to go home with a Manchester Chicken Tenders bobblehead. The Original Tenders bobblehead is one of three in this summer's Chicken Tenders Bobblehead series, presented by Delta Dental.

Wednesday, July 8 - Waggin' Wednesdays, NHFC Soccer Jersey Giveaway

Come out to Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night to get your hands on a one-of-a-kind Fisher Cats soccer jersey, presented by Coca-Cola Northeast, available to the first 500 fans. Show up for your soccer jersey with your pup, as Wednesday night's game is another Waggin' Wednesday, presented by Woofie's.

Thursday, July 9 - Salvation Army Night

Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium is Salvation Army Night, presented by the Salvation Army of Northern New England! Thursday nights are also Throwback Thursdays, with throwback pricing on select ballpark classics, as the Fisher Cats take the field for a 6:03 PM first pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Friday, July 10 - Italian Heritage Night, Postgame Atlas Fireworks

Join the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for Italian Heritage Night, presented by New England Honda. The Fisher Cats take the field against the Portland Sea Dogs with a 6:03 PM first pitch, followed by our first Atlas Fireworks postgame show of the weekend.

Saturday, July 11- Postgame Atlas Fireworks

It's another Atlas Fireworks MEGA-Blast weekend at Delta Dental Stadium! Join the Fisher Cats for a Saturday night 6:03 first pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium.

Sunday, July 12 - Manchester Buffalo Tenders Bobblehead Giveaway

Our second Tenders bobblehead givewaway of the week, the Buffalo Tenders turn up the heat on Sunday, July 12 with a Manchester Buffalo Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental. The Tenders wrap the series against the Portland Sea Dogs with a 1:05 PM first pitch with Coos / Carroll / Belknap County Day. Kids run the bases postgame!

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.