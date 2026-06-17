Cleveland Guardians Erik Sabrowski to Rehab Wednesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park

Published on June 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians reliever Erik Sabrowski is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Sabrowski is making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 15-day injured list on May 22 with left elbow inflammation.

Prior to being placed on the injured list, Sabrowski appeared in 25 games for the Guardians going 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched.

A 2021 Rule 5 draft pick (minor league phase) by Cleveland, Sabrowski made his MLB debut with the Guardians in 2024. He has appeared in 66 games for Cleveland since 2024 going 2-2 with a 1.43 ERA, one save and 100 strikeouts over 63.0 innings pitched.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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