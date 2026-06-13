13-Run Performance Leads SeaWolves over RubberDucks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (32-29) collected a fifth-consecutive win and clinched the series victory with a 13-8 thriller against the Akron RubberDucks (31-30) on Flagship City Kitties night at UPMC Park.

Akron didn't trail in the ballgame until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Erie offense exploded for four runs. It was Thayron Liranzo's bases-clearing double that vaulted Erie into the lead before Andrew Jenkins knocked across a tenth run with a line-drive single.

In a scheduled bullpen game, Tanner Kohlhepp was tasked with the start. Tonight marked the second time that he has taken the bump to start a bullpen game this season after the righty tossed two scoreless frames to begin the game against Chesapeake on April 7th.

Kohlhepp surrendered two runs in the opening inning on a Wuilfredo Antunez two-RBI double. Eric Silva entered from the bullpen to begin the second, but it wasn't until the top of the third when the RubberDucks struck again on a Jose Devers two-RBI single to push Akron's lead to four.

The SeaWolves bats came roaring to life with a three-run home run from Aaron Antonini in the home half of the third. The switch-hitter's long ball makes it 13 consecutive games with a homer for Erie, its longest stretch since 15 consecutive games during the 2023 season. John Peck doubled home another run to tie the game at four before the end of the frame.

Akron jumped back in front in the top of the fourth with a Jaison Chourio double to score Luke Hill. Alfonsin Rosario added on with his tenth home run of the season to make it a 7-4 Akron lead.

The SeaWolves would bounce right back with another RBI from Antonini in the fourth. Brett Callahan extended his season-long eight-game hit streak with another RBI single to shorten the Erie deficit to one.

Rosario responded with his second home run of the game to give Akron an 8-6 lead in the sixth.

The bottom of the sixth produced the first Erie lead of the game, a lead it would never relinquish.

The insurance runs came in the eighth inning. After Peck pushed across an eleventh run of the game on a sacrifice fly, Andrew Jenkins singled across a twelfth before Liranzo scored the thirteenth and final run on a wild pitch.

With a 13-8 lead, Luke Taggart locked down the final three outs to earn a six-out save, his fourth of the season.

The SeaWolves have won five in a row and are three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Howlers also claim sole possession of second place in the Southwest division.

Erie is back for game five against Akron tomorrow. Right-hander Max Alba gets the ball against Justin Campbell for Akron. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

-Erie SeaWolves-







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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