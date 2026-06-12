June 12, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Portland Sea Dogs once again came up short in a ninth-inning comeback for their third straight loss, falling under .500 for the first time since May 23rd. Johanfran Garcia extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the first inning, adding on a two-out double in the ninth for his third straight multi-hit game, and fifth in the month of June. Will Turner launched his seventh home run of the season with a two-hit night, while Brooks Brannon also recorded a multi-hit game.

BATS GONE COLD Through the first two games of this series, the Sea Dogs are 4-for-35 with runners in scoring position, and have left 29 runners on base, including 12 last night. The Sea Dogs have ended all three games with the tying or leading run either at the plate or on base.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Since May 2nd, the Sea Dogs have lost 16 games. Only one of those games, a 7-3 loss to Reading on May 23rd, was lost by four or more runs. They have seven one run losses, seven two run losses, one three run loss, and one four run loss.

LIENDO'S WEEK! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of last Friday night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. On Saturday, Liendo drove in a career-high five runs, and on Sunday he drove in the game-winning run, bringing his total to 13 RBI last week. He nearly doubled his prior season total (14 RBI). He is currently riding a 12 game on-base streak.

JOHANFRAN'S JUNE Johanfran Garcia has had a hot start to June, currently riding a team-leading seven game hit streak that began on June 2nd. In that span, Garcia has 14 total hits, five multi-hit games, including his last three straight, five doubles, one home run, three runs scored, and five RBI. He has also reached base in a team-high 14 straight games, dating back to May 23rd.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (33-26) is on top of the standings, 3.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (33-27) is half a game back after last night's win over Binghamton, their third straight. New Hampshire (30-28) sits in third, 2.5 games back of Hartford, and are 1-3 against the Yard Goats this week so far. Next week, Portland plays Somerset, Hartford plays Reading, and New Hampshire plays Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 12, 2009 - Portland scores the lone run in the game at Akron, receiving five scoreless frames from Felix Doubront...Iggy Suarez helps preserve the win by throwing out Cristobal Arnal at the plate...Suarez started in left field for the first time in his professional career.

SEA DOGS VS. LUKE RUSSO Luke Russo pitched 5.0 innings against the Sea Dogs in a start on May 21st, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Despite the solid outing, Russo was tagged with the loss, as Portland held on for a 1-0 shutout win. RHP Blake Wehunt was the starter for Portland in that game. Marvin Alcantara was 3-for-4, while Miguel Bleis recorded the only other hit of the night by the Sea Dogs.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 3.79 ERA) is set for his eighth start and ninth appearance of the season. Mullins leads Sea Dogs starters in wins (3), and with the most strikeouts on the team (54 in 35.2 IP) and the best opposing batting average (.144). Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

June 12, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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