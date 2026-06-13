Lorusso Delivers Clutch Go-Ahead Three-Run Home Run in 9th Inning to Lift Binghamton Past Somerset

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-37) came-from-behind to defeat the Somerset Patriots (33-28), 7-5, at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night, after third baseman Nick Lorusso blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning.

Lorusso, with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning, smashed a three-run home run that put Binghamton ahead 7-4. Lorusso finished the game with a career-high-tying three hits and a career-high five runs batted in.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded the save. He threw 34 pitches and stranded the potential-tying run on second base after a run scored on a wild pitch that made it 7-5. Metoyer recorded his fourth save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board first off right-hander Chase Hampton, who made his first Double-A start since August 10, 2024, against Binghamton.

Third baseman Nick Lorusso roped a two-run double to make it 2-0 Rumble Ponies. He now has 26 RBIs on the year.

Somerset answered quickly in a big way off of left-hander Jonathan Santucci, taking a 3-2 lead. Center fielder DJ Gladney clubbed a three-run home run that had an estimated distance of 474 feet. That was also Somerset's 101st home run of the season.

In the third inning, right fielder Eli Serrano singled for Binghamton, stole second, and then reached third on a passed ball. Two pitches later, he scored as Hampton balked to allow a run.

Hampton finished 3.0 innings, allowing two earned runs, but three crossed as he walked three and struck out three.

In the top of the fourth inning, Binghamton took a 4-3 lead. Catcher Chris Suero clubbed his team's 10th home run of the year with two outs off of right-hander Jack Cebert, who was in his first inning of work.

Santucci threw 34 pitches in the first inning, but got through four innings, allowing just three earned runs, all from Gladney's home in the first inning. He threw 87 pitches, 43 for strikes, and walked five while striking out five.

Left-hander Gabby Rodriguez got the ball for Binghamton in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the sixth, he surrendered an RBI groundout to left fielder Jackson Castillo, who tied the game at 4-4.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman entered with two outs with right fielder Cole Gabierlson off third base. After walking designated hitter Garrett Martin, he got first baseman Nick Torres to fly out to hold the game at 4-4.

Guzman struck out the side in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

In a 4-4 game, right-hander Dan Hammer got the ball in the bottom of the eighth inning, going scoreless, which set up Lorusso's heroic go-ahead three-run home run. Metoyer recorded the save in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jonathan Santucci (4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO)...Chris Suero clubs his tied team leading 10th homer (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI)...Nick Lorusso now has 31 RBI and ties a team lead 10 HR (3-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI)...Eli Serrano III (2-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB)...Carlos Guzman (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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