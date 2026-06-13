Squirrels Clinch First-Half Division Title, Postseason Berth

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half title with a rain-shortened, 3-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at CarMax Park, securing a spot in September's Eastern League postseason.

The Flying Squirrels (40-20) eliminated the Senators (31-30) in the first-half division title chase.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Payton bought home Parks Harber with a sacrifice fly and Jean Carlos Sio knocked a two-out, two-run single against Senators starter Isaac Lyon (Loss, 0-3).

Trystan Vrieling (Win, 2-1) started for the Flying Squirrels and threw five scoreless innings, holding the Senators to three hits with five strikeouts.

The game went into a rain delay before the bottom of the fifth inning and was completed early.

It was the 300th win of manager Dennis Pelfrey's career in Richmond.

Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home games in the 2026 Eastern League Playoffs will go on sale Monday, June 15 at 9 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

Renewing and new season-ticket members who place a 25 percent deposit on a 2027 season membership by Friday, July 31 will get tickets to all three potential playoff games in their season ticket seats at no additional charge. Three-year members will automatically receive this benefit.

The Flying Squirrels qualified for the Eastern League postseason for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2023. Since the league adopted a split-season format, Richmond secured a first-half title in 2022 and a second-half crown in 2023 to reach the playoffs.

Richmond will face the Southwest Division second-half champion in a best-of-three Division Series. Game 1 will be hosted by the Second-Half champion. Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at CarMax Park on Sept. 17 and 18. If the Flying Squirrels reach the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 will be at CarMax Park on Sept. 20.

Fans who had tickets to Friday night's rain-shortened game can redeem their tickets for a future 2026 regular season game, subject to availability, in person at the Flying Squirrels Box Office or by calling (804) 359-3866.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue this week's series on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Yunior Marte (0-0, 2.79) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg lefty Alex Clemmey (2-4, 4.63). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Wedding Night at CarMax Park. Flying Squirrels fans

Cierra Moody and MyShan Wright will get married in a pre-game ceremony at home plate. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.