Yard Goats Pound Fisher Cats, 11-1

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 11-1 in front of 6,715 fans on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Bryant Betancourt blasted his 12th home run of the season and went 4-4, while right-hander Jackson Cox impressed in his Double-A debut. Cox struck out eight batters over 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and three walks. Hartford's offense broke the game open with its biggest offensive inning of the season in the fourth, scoring eight runs on six hits while drawing two walks en route to its seventh win in nine games and improving to 4-1 on the homestand. The Yard Goats are in first place by 1.5 games with eight games remaining in the first half.

Yard Goats starter Jackson Cox set the tone in his Eastern League debut. The right-hander retired the first seven batters and struck out seven over the first four innings. He worked around some traffic in the fifth inning and finished with eight strikeouts, while retiring the side in order three times.

In the bottom of the second Hartford broke through first. Connor Capel drew a walk to put a runner aboard before Bryant Betancourt delivered the big swing, launching a two-run home run into the second deck in right field. The blast was Betancourt's 12th home run of the season and gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

Hartford extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Betancourt came up big again with a leadoff single, followed by a base hit from first baseman Aidan Longwell. Cole Messina then drew a walk to load the bases for Zach Kokoska. Batting out of the nine hole, Kokoska ripped a three-run double into deep center field to give the Yard Goats a 5-0 lead.

The scoring continued when Dyan Jorge put a ball in play that was misplayed by New Hampshire second baseman Adrian Pinto. The error allowed Kokaska to score from third while Jorge advanced to second, extending Hartford's advantage to 6-0.

The Fisher Cats turned to the bullpen, but the pitching change did little to slow Hartford's offense. Kai Peterson issued a walk to Connor Capel before Andy Perez lined an RBI single into right field, scoring Jorge and making it 7-0.

The inning continued as Betancourt came to the plate for the second time in the frame and delivered again, ripping an RBI single to score Perez. Capel advanced to third on the play, pushing the Yard Goats lead to 8-0.

Longwell capped off Hartford's biggest offensive inning of the season with his second hit of the inning. He drilled a double off the right-field wall, bringing home both Capel and Betancourt and the Yard Goats ended the fourth up 10-0.

New Hampshire got on the board in the eighth inning as Adrian Pinto hit a solo home run to make the score 10-1. Bottom of the inning, Bryant Betancourt led off with a single and eventually came around to score when Dyan Jorge drew a bases-loaded walk, extending the Yard Goats lead to 11-1.

Hartford has just two games left in its series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate and will play Saturday night at 6:10 pm. Join us as the Yard Goats light it up at Dunkin' park with a fireworks show following the last out. RHP Jake Brooks will take the mound for the Yard Goats and RHP Gage Stanifer will be on the mound for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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