Senators Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 3-0, Lose Third-Straight to Flying Squirrels

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Flying Squirrels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning for the second-straight night, shutting out the Senators in Friday's rain-shortened game to clinch the Southwest Division's first-half postseason spot. The game went into a delay after the top of the fifth and was officially called 48 minutes later.

RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-3) allowed the three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman. He only got the chance to work four innings, retiring the last ten batters he faced after surrendering the runs.

Harrisburg out-hit Richmond 3-2 in the loss with a single from Sam Brown and doubles from Max Romero Jr. and Leandro Pineda.

The Senators also hit into two double plays.

The Sens look to snap the three-game losing streak Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-4) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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