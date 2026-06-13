Senators Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 3-0, Lose Third-Straight to Flying Squirrels
Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Flying Squirrels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning for the second-straight night, shutting out the Senators in Friday's rain-shortened game to clinch the Southwest Division's first-half postseason spot. The game went into a delay after the top of the fifth and was officially called 48 minutes later.
RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-3) allowed the three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman. He only got the chance to work four innings, retiring the last ten batters he faced after surrendering the runs.
Harrisburg out-hit Richmond 3-2 in the loss with a single from Sam Brown and doubles from Max Romero Jr. and Leandro Pineda.
The Senators also hit into two double plays.
The Sens look to snap the three-game losing streak Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-4) is scheduled for the start.
Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Fightins Fall, 13-12, in Extras Despite Brito's Game-Tying Three-Run Blast - Reading Fightin Phils
- Portland Records Season-High 18 Hits in 13-12 Extra-Innings Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Lorusso Delivers Clutch Go-Ahead Three-Run Home Run in 9th Inning to Lift Binghamton Past Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Rosario Homers Twice But Ducks Fall, 13-8, to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Fisher Cats Stifled on Friday in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Gladney Launches 474-Foot Blast as Hampton Returns in Somerset's 7-5 Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- 13-Run Performance Leads SeaWolves over RubberDucks - Erie SeaWolves
- Mud Turtles Earn First Win in 133 Years - Altoona Curve
- Senators Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 3-0, Lose Third-Straight to Flying Squirrels - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Clinch First-Half Division Title, Postseason Berth - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12 - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves Transactions - June 12 - Erie SeaWolves
- Yard Goats Pound Fisher Cats, 11-1 - Hartford Yard Goats
- June 12, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 3-0, Lose Third-Straight to Flying Squirrels
- Senators Nearly Mount Historic Comeback But Fall Just Short, Losing to Flying Squirrels 11-10
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 11 at Richmond
- Senators Take Early Lead with Lomavita Homer, Flying Squirrels Respond with Seven Unanswered to Win 7-2
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 10 at Richmond