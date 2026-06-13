Fightins Fall, 13-12, in Extras Despite Brito's Game-Tying Three-Run Blast

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Fightin Phils (27-34) lost a 13-12 thriller to the Portland Sea Dogs (30-30) on a night that included 25 total runs, 31 total hits, seven home runs and numerous lead changes.

Portland started the scoring out in the first inning, as Johanfran Garcia (10) smacked a no-doubt home run to left field, plating Will Turner to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

Neither side scored in the second inning, but the third frame started a steady stream of offense that would carry through a majority of the game. Kehden Hettiger (6) helped Reading answer in the third inning, as his solo shot cut the lead in half. Pedro León brought the equalizer, as his first hit in a Fightins uniform was an RBI single that brought home Erick Brito. Raylin Heredia (8) cleared the bases, hitting a towering three-run homer to plate both León and Aroon Escobar. This gave the Fightins a 5-2 nod.

The Red Sox Double-A affiliate answered in the top of the fourth, as Marvin Alcantara sent Miguel Bleis jogging home on a sacrifice fly.

The R-Phils answered in the bottom half of the frame, as León's remarkable night continued with a two-run home run (scoring Brito) to bolster the lead. Caleb Ricketts then clubbed his first double with Reading, scoring Escobar in the process to give the Fightins an 8-3 nod.

In the fifth inning, the Sea Dogs' Bleis clubbed an RBI double to score Ronald Rosario before coming around to score on a wild pitch.

Reading responded in the same stanza, as Brito's second double in as many at-bats brought home Hettiger to expand the lead gap to 9-6.

Portland's Turner (8) clubbed a solo home run to left-center field in the sixth inning, and Ahbram Liendo's RBI single, scoring Bleis, made the ball game 9-8 in the seventh.

The Sea Dogs right fielder, Bleis (4), crushed a ball in the eighth inning, as he brought home Garcia and Taylor on a three-run blast. This pushed Portland ahead 11-9, giving them a two-run nod.

Garcia tacked on another run, singling home Alcantara on a line drive to right field to make the contest 12-9 in favor of the Sea Dogs.

The Fightins were on the wrong end of a groundout and strikeout in the ninth, but they jolted awake with just one out to spare. Bryson Ware doubled on a fly ball off of the top of the center field wall before Hettiger drew a walk. Brito (1), who had just six home runs in 491 games entering tonight, annihilated a game-tying three-run home run to tie the game at 12 apiece and send Baseballtown into a frenzy.

In the top of the 10th, Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias singled home Taylor on a line drive to right field. This gave Portland a 13-12 lead before the R-Phils went down in 1-2-3 fashion to finish the game.

Cooper Adams (6-3) got the win, allowing three runs on three hits in three innings with four strikeouts.

Aaron Combs (0-1) took the loss, allowing the winning run while striking out one hitter in the 10th inning.

Patrick Halligan (3) pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the save.

Bleis shined the brightest of any Sea Dog, going 4-for-6 with four runs scored, a home run and five runs batted in on the evening.

Brito was the most productive Fightin Phils hitter, as he went 4-for-4 with three runs with three runs batted in with a walk.

Portland snapped a three-game losing streak, claiming its first win of the series.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6:45 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris will get the start on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Gage Ziehl for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home for a two-week homestand through Sunday, June 21, continuing a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs through Sunday, June 14. Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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