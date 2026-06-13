Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12
Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reading Fightin Phils have made the following roster moves:
* Pedro Leon (51) transferred from Lehigh Valley * Nikau Pouaka-Grego (33) transferred from Jersey Shore
Check out the Reading Fightin Phils Statistics
Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Fightins Fall, 13-12, in Extras Despite Brito's Game-Tying Three-Run Blast - Reading Fightin Phils
- Portland Records Season-High 18 Hits in 13-12 Extra-Innings Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Lorusso Delivers Clutch Go-Ahead Three-Run Home Run in 9th Inning to Lift Binghamton Past Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Rosario Homers Twice But Ducks Fall, 13-8, to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Fisher Cats Stifled on Friday in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Gladney Launches 474-Foot Blast as Hampton Returns in Somerset's 7-5 Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- 13-Run Performance Leads SeaWolves over RubberDucks - Erie SeaWolves
- Mud Turtles Earn First Win in 133 Years - Altoona Curve
- Senators Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 3-0, Lose Third-Straight to Flying Squirrels - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Clinch First-Half Division Title, Postseason Berth - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12 - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves Transactions - June 12 - Erie SeaWolves
- Yard Goats Pound Fisher Cats, 11-1 - Hartford Yard Goats
- June 12, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
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Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Fightins Fall, 13-12, in Extras Despite Brito's Game-Tying Three-Run Blast
- Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12
- Fightins Bullpen Reigns over Portland Offense
- Ricketts and Binelas Home Runs Power Fightins to Win
- Ricketts Clobbers Two Home Runs on Career Day, Fightins Win 7-5