Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reading Fightin Phils have made the following roster moves:

* Pedro Leon (51) transferred from Lehigh Valley * Nikau Pouaka-Grego (33) transferred from Jersey Shore







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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