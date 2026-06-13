Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12
EL Reading Fightin Phils

Reading Fightin Phils Roster Moves and Game Notes - June 12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release


In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reading Fightin Phils have made the following roster moves:

* Pedro Leon (51) transferred from Lehigh Valley * Nikau Pouaka-Grego (33) transferred from Jersey Shore

Check out the Reading Fightin Phils Statistics

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Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026


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