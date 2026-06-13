Fisher Cats Stifled on Friday in Hartford

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Second baseman Adrian Pinto mashed a home run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-29) fell on Friday at Dunkin' Park to the Hartford Yard Goats (34-26), 11-1. Pinto's solo blast was his first home run since April 30 against Binghamton.

New Hampshire starter Chris McElvain (L, 3-1) allowed seven runs, five of them earned, on seven hits in 3-2/3 innings. LHP Kai Peterson recorded the next four outs and allowed three runs. Lefty Jalen Coleman twirled a scoreless sixth and reliever Geison Urbaez allowed one run in two innings. Hartford righty Jackson Cox (W, 1-0) struck out eight batters over 5-1/3 innings in his Double-A debut.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

LHP Javen Coleman has tossed back-to-back scoreless outings since returning from the injured list. INF Adrian Pinto clubbed his first home run since April 30 vs Binghamton. Catcher C.J. Stubbs has recorded a hit in each of his first two New Hampshire contests.

Hartford opened the scoring in the second. With two outs, center fielder Connor Capel walked. Catcher Bryant Betancourt (12) followed with a two-run blast and made it 2-0.

The Yard Goats blew the game open in the fourth. After loading up the bases, left fielder Zach Kokoska cleared them on a double. Kokoska scored one batter later on an error which gave the Goats a six-run advantage.

Following a pitching change, Hartford put a pair of runners on via a single and walk. Shortstop Andy Perez and Betancourt then ripped RBI singles. The next batter, first baseman Aidan Longwell cracked a two-run double which made it a 10-0 game.

New Hampshire and Hartford both added a run in the eighth. In the top of the frame, Pinto (2) hammered a solo home run and in the bottom of the inning, the Goats scored a run on a bases loaded walk.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their seven-game series on Saturday night, with Fisher Cats RHP Gage Stanifer (2-4, 4.56 ERA) slated to go against Hartford's Jake Brooks (1-3, 4.18) with a 6:10 PM EDT first pitch from Dunkin' Park.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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