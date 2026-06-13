Portland Records Season-High 18 Hits in 13-12 Extra-Innings Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-30) beat the Reading Fightin Phils (27-34) 13-12 in ten innings on Friday night. Down 8-3 at one point, the Sea Dogs held on for their first win of the week.

Nine out of ten Sea Dogs hitters recorded hits while six had multi-hit games. Franklin Arias came in as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and still was able to record a multi-hit game with a single and double. Johanfran Garcia blasted his tenth homer in the top of the first inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Will Turner cranked his eighth homer of the year, and second in as many games.

Trailing 8-3, the Sea Dogs started to mount their comeback in the top of the fifth inning. Ronald Rosario and Nelly Taylor reached on a single and double, respectively, and then Bleis drove them both home with an RBI double. Bleis was then able to score on a wild pitch.

Will Turner blasted his second homer of the series in the top of the sixth inning pulling Portland within two runs. The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the eighth inning with a go ahead three-run home run by Bleis and they led, 11-9. Garcia extended the lead with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning and Portland led, 12-9.

Down to their final out, the Fightins forced extras with a game-tying three run homer by Erick Brito and the game continued into the tenth inning. Nelly Taylor was the runner placed at second base and scored on a go-ahead RBI single by Franklin Arias.

RHP Cooper Adams (6-3, 6.34 ERA) earned the win tossing 3.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four. RHP Aaron Combs (0-1, 3.18 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while striking out one. RHP Patrick Halligan earned his third save of the year pitching a perfect tenth inning with a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Saturday June 13th at 6:45pm. RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.98 ERA) will start for Portland while Reading will send LHP Adam Seminaris (4-5, 3.07 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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