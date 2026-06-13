Rosario Homers Twice But Ducks Fall, 13-8, to Erie

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Alfonsin Rosario had a two-homer game for the second time on the road trip, but the Erie SeaWolves scored four in the sixth and three in the eighth to once again come from behind to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 13-8 on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie rallied back in a big way in the bottom of the sixth. A walk and two singles plated one run before a two-run double by Thayron Liranzo put Erie on top 9-8. A single by Andrew Jenkins capped the big inning and made it 10-8 SeaWolves.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger got the start in his Double-A debut on Friday. The left-hander got off to a hot start retiring the first six men to greet him. Erie got to Schlesinger for six over the next two innings to close his line at four innings pitched with six runs (four earned) allowed while striking out four. Sean Matson allowed four runs over an inning and two-thirds. Reid Johnston tossed a scoreless inning and a third. Zane Morehouse allowed three runs in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron struck first on Friday. Back-to-back walks by Luke Hill and Jaison Chourio combined with a Alfonsin Rosario hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first. Two batters later, Wuilfredo Antunez doubled off the wall in left to plate two and put the Ducks on top 2-0. The RubberDucks got two more in the third when Jacob Cozart singled to open the inning before advancing to third on a double by Jonah Advincula. Jose Devers scored both by lifting a broken bat single to right to make it 4-0 Akron. After Erie tied the game with four in the bottom half, Akron answered in the fourth. Hill singled and stole second before scoring on Chourio's RBI double. Rosario then launched a 3-2 pitch to center field to make it 7-4 RubberDucks. Akron's final run of the night came in the sixth when Rosario opened the inning with a solo home run to center to make it 8-6 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Rosario's multi-home run game was his second of the road trip and brings his team leading home run total to 12 on the year...Rosario has five homers and 18 RBI this month...Chourio's double marked his eighth extra-base hit of the road trip...Hill has scored 12 runs in nine Double-A games...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 3,201.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, June 13 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (1-1, 2.70 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Max Alba (0-2, 6.43 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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