Gladney Launches 474-Foot Blast as Hampton Returns in Somerset's 7-5 Loss to Binghamton

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-5 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Bridgewater, NJ. The loss snapped a season-high tying five-game win streak and a stretch of six wins in seven games against the Rumble Ponies dating back to May 14.

With eight games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division.

Somerset dropped to 9-7 against the Rumble Ponies this season, including a 7-3 record at TD Bank Ballpark. Through the first four games of the series, the Patriots are outscoring Binghamton 21-10.

With a home run from DJ Gladney, Somerset notched its Double-A leading 101st home run this season. The Patriots have hit homers in eight straight, 24 of their last 27 games, while their 101 home runs this season are the most through 61 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 228 HR pace through 61 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 61 games. The franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in MiLB.

RHP Chase Hampton (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 K) made his first start for Somerset since coming off the 7-day IL. Hampton struck out the side with three consecutive punchouts on the sweeper in the second inning. The start marked Hampton's first outing with Somerset since 8/10/24 vs. BNG. Across 14 starts with Somerset dating back to 2023, Hampton has a 2-2 record, 4.08 ERA, .236 BAA with 75 K to 27 BB in 68.1 IP.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 K) tossed a career-high 5.1 IP in relief on 74 pitches. It was his second relief appearance across 10 outings between Hudson Valley and Somerset this season. It was his first relief outing with Somerset this season. Cebert struck out five or more batters for the seventh consecutive outing. Against the four through nine batters in the Binghamton lineup, Cebert allowed just one baserunner while punching out four and walking none in 13 plate appearances against those hitters.

CF DJ Gladney (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, R) pummeled his 12th HR of the season 111.6 mph off the bat, 474 feet to left center field off LHP Jonathan Santucci. It was his team-leading sixth homer of the season off a left-handed pitcher. Gladney extended his active on base streak to a team-leading 12 games. In that span, he's slashing .304/.360/.783 with 6 HR, 15 RBI and nine XBH. He's raised his OPS from .834 to .912. Since hitting his first HR on May 2, Gladney is batting .268/.339/.643 with 12 HR, 27 RBI and 8 SB in 29 games after batting .329/.372/.429 with 0 HR, 13 RBI and 3 SB in 19 games prior. His 12 HR since May 2 are the most in the Eastern League, third most in Double-A and tied for eighth most in MiLB.

RF Cole Gabrielson (3-for-4, 2B) secured his third career three-hit game with a one-out double down the left field line in the sixth inning. Gabrielson's three-hit game was his first since 5/23/24 at Brooklyn. Across his last seven games, Gabrielson is slashing .375/.400/.667 with 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 XBH and three multi-hit games.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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