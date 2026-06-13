SeaWolves Transactions - June 12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Detroit Tigers have made the following player transactions that impact the Erie SeaWolves' roster:

6/11 - INF Jack Penney transferred to Double-A Erie Full-Season Injured List







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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