Mud Turtles Earn First Win in 133 Years

Published on June 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, playing as the Altoona Mud Turtles, matched a season-high with 15 hits in a 10-8 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Six different Curve hitters picked up at least two hits in the game, led by Titus Dumitru who swatted his tenth homer of the season in the victory.

After serving up a leadoff home run to Doug Hodo, Connor Oliver tossed 4.2 innings in his Double-A debut; allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks. Oliver, who struck out four, became the fourth Curve pitcher to make his level debut this year.

Altoona put a runner into scoring position in seven of their eight innings at the plate against the Baysox, scoring in five innings. Javier Rivas and Shalin Polanco each had two runs batted in in the win. Polanco picked up hits in each of his first two at-bats and walked twice in his second game played for the Curve.

On the mound, Jake Shirk earned the win with 2.1 innings of 1-run relief. Cy Nielson tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Mike Walsh wrapped up the win while allowing three runs on four hits in the top of the ninth.

Callan Moss picked up a double as part of a 2-hit night at the plate, Moss ranks second in the Eastern League with 18 doubles this season.

With the 10 runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Thursday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona will continue their series with Chesapeake at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night at PNG Field. Altoona will send LHP Connor Wietgrefe to the mound, while the Baysox will start RHP Evan Yates.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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