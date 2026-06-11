Curve Hammer Baysox in 10-3 Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and cruised on the strength of a brilliant starting pitching performance from Peyton Stumbo and another 10-hit performance at the plate in a 10-3 win over Chesapeake.

Stumbo tossed a career-long 5.2 scoreless frames and earned his first Double-A win on Wednesday. Stumbo allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out a season-high seven batters in the victory.

The offense for Altoona started early with Callan Moss scoring Duce Gourson on an RBI single in the first inning. That would be the start as Javier Rivas would add two more runs in the first on a two-run bases-loaded double.

After adding two more runs the Curve led 5-0 before Jarod Bayless would come in on relief of Stumbo and, in the seventh inning, allow three runs on an RBI single and a two-run home run to make it a 5-3 game.

In the bottom of the eighth the Curve offense answered once again with a flurry of extra base hits. Doubles from Titus Dumitru and Callan Moss scored three runs before Omar Alfonzo hit a two-run home run to center field to top off a five-run inning.

Mike Walsh wrapped up the victory and earned his third save after he got the final out in the eighth inning and wrapped up the game with a pair of strikeouts.

The Curve had ten hits for a second straight game against Chesapeake. Will Taylor, Javier Rivas and Callan Moss each had two-hit games at the plate.

Altoona continue their series with Chesapeake at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at PNG Field. Altoona will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound, while the Baysox will start LHP Luis De Leon.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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