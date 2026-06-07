Fisher Cats Walk-off, Take 9-8 Win from Curve

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats rallied from a 7-3 deficit after four innings and earned a 9-8 win over the Curve in 11 innings on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

After Callan Moss gave the Curve an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the first, righty Khristian Curtis was tagged for three runs in the second inning and then settled in for four strong innings as the starter. Curtis struck out six, walked four and allowed two hits, and now holds the Eastern League lead with 68 strikeouts in 11 starts this season.

Altoona scored six times in the top of the fourth using run-scoring hits from Matt King, Keiner Delgado and Omar Alfonzo to build the 7-3 lead. Lonnie White Jr. added an RBI single in the sixth inning to make it 8-3 before the Fisher Cats rallied for four runs in the sixth inning against the Curve bullpen and drew even in the eighth inning on a run-scoring double by Aaron Parker.

Landon Tomkins tossed a career-long three innings in relief, including a scoreless bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras. Curtis, Cy Nielson, Tomkins, Mike Walsh and Jake Shirk combined for 11 strikeouts in the 11-inning game.

Altoona stranded runners in scoring position in both extra innings with one run getting cut down at home in the 11th. New Hampshire's Eddie Micheletti Jr. swatted a game-winning single to right off Shirk to send the homestanding Fisher Cats to a 9-8 win.

White Jr. paced the Curve offense by reaching base safely in each of his first four plate appearances, he has seven hits during this week's series at New Hampshire and has reached base safely in 12 straight games. Titus Dumitru saw his season-best 18-game on-base streak end with a pinch-hit appearance in the 9th inning on Saturday night.

Altoona wrap up their series with the Fisher Cats on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The Curve will send LHP Connor Wietgrefe to the mound with RHP Gage Stanifer slated to start for the Fisher Cats

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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