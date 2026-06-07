Santucci Dazzles, Lorusso and Perozo Homer as Binghamton Clinches Series Victory over Reading

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-34) clinched their first series victory since April 12 against Somerset, beating the Reading Fightin Phils (24-32), 4-1 from Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has now won four straight for the first time this season.

Left-hander Joanthan Santucci set career highs for innings pitched and pitches thrown, notching his first win of the year.

Santucci allowed just one run and surrendered three hits over 6.2 innings, tossing 92 pitches. Right-hander Saul Garcia came in with two outs in the seventh inning and got the final out to hold Santucci's line.

In the first inning, catcher Chris Suero smoked a lead-off double and stole third base to set up center fielder Eli Serrano III for a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Binghamton catcher Vincent Perzo opened the scoreboard first with a lead-off solo home run in the second inning to make it 2-0.

Perozo has four multi-hit games and three home runs over his first 17 games in Double-A.

An inning later, third baseman Nick Lorusso mashed his team's lead ninth home run of the year. It was a two-run home run to make it 4-0 Binghamton.

Lorusso tallied a three-hit night, his eighth multi-hit game and his second three-hit game of the year.

Reading scored in the sixth inning as third baseman Aroon Escobar roped an RBI single scoring center fielder Cade Fergus, who led off the frame with a double off Santucci, which broke up the no-hit bid.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Garcia was taken out of the game with two outs after walking two batters. Right-hander Guillo Zu ñiga got the final out, striking out right fielder Raylin Heredia to keep it at a 4-1 Binghamton lead.

The Rumble Ponies cap off a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and on MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Jonathan Santucci tosses a career high 6.2 innings with a career high 92 pitches and tallies his first win of the season (6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO)...Nick Lorusso chalks up his eighth multi-hit game and second three-hit game and now leads the team in homers with nine (3-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI)...Vincent Perozo has four multi-hit games over his first 17 contests (2-for-4, R, HR)...Wyatt Young picks up his ninth multi-hit game and his first three-hit game of the year (3-for-4, 2B, SB)...

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.