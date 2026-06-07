Senators Can't Come up with Big Hit, Fall to Patriots, 5-2

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators had lots of opportunities to break through against the Patriots but couldn't cash in, falling Saturday night 5-2. Somerset now leads the series three games to two.

Somerset scored first with a three-spot in the third against RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-2). The Patriots' DJ Gladney hit a two-out, three-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

Harrisburg got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, Sam Petersen hit a sac fly to center to score Marcus Brown and cut the lead to 3-1. The Sens stranded the bases loaded to end the inning.

The Pats plated another two in the fifth on Coby Morales' two-RBI single to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Lyon went 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks, striking out six.

The Senators bullpen held the Patriots in check the rest of the way. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

RHP Sandy Gaston followed with a scoreless eighth, working around a one-out single with three strikeouts.

RHP Thomas Schultz added a scoreless ninth, striking out the side.

In all, Harrisburg pitching struck out 16 batters tonight.

Meanwhile, the Sens plated their second run in the sixth. Max Romero Jr. led the inning off with a solo homer to right. It was Romero's 11th long ball of the season and his seventh in his last seven games.

The Senators left two men on base two end both the sixth and seventh innings and another one runner in each the eighth and ninth. Harrisburg went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Harrisburg aims to even the series with a win in tomorrow's finale. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-3) is scheduled for the start; first pitch is at 1:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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