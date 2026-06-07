Fightins' Bats Stymied, Team Drops Fourth Straight Game in Binghamton

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin Phils (24-32) couldn't capitalize on some late opportunities and fell 4-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-34) in a Saturday evening contest at Mirabito Stadium. This marked the Fightins' fourth consecutive loss, tying a season-long. It's the Rumble Ponies' fourth straight victory, their longest win streak of the season.

Binghamton struck first in the opening frame, as last night's walk-off hero in Chris Suero swung at the first pitch he saw and parked at second base for a leadoff double. After advancing to third base on his 17th stolen bag, Eli Serrano III drove him home on a sacrifice fly to give the Ponies a 1-0 advantage.

Vincent Perozo (3) doubled Binghamton's lead in the second, as he swatted a breaking ball over the right field wall. His solo home run pushed the Rumble Ponies up 2-0 after a pair of innings.

The New York Mets' Double-A affiliate scored for the third consecutive inning in the third stanza, as Nick Lorusso (9) belted a two-run home run to left field to score Serrano III. Lorusso leads all members of the Ponies' roster with nine long balls. Binghamton's second homer of the night made it a 4-0 ball game after the first three innings.

After Reading failed to notch a hit through the first five and a third innings pitched, Cade Fergus ripped a double to center field. Aroon Escobar, the Philadelphia Phillies' fourth-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), then sent Fergus running home on an RBI single to make the ballgame 4-1.

The Fightins had runners on first and second with the tying run at the plate in the eighth, but Rumble Ponies reliever Guillo Zuñiga struck out Raylin Heredia to freeze a pair of runners on base.

Reading also put runners on second and third base with two outs to spare, but Zuñiga retired the final two hitters to seal the game.

Jonathan Santucci (1-5) spun his best outing of the season, allowing just one run on three hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts over a career-best 6.2 innings for Binghamton.

Adam Seminaris (4-5) took the loss for Reading, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts. The 27-year-old left-handed pitcher has gone at least five innings in each of his last five starts.

Zuñiga (1) got his first save of the season.

Lorusso led the way for the Rumble Ponies, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs driven in.

Erick Brito accounted for two of the Fightin Phils' five hits this evening.

This is the Fightin Phils' third series loss in a row, with the last two coming against the Portland Sea Dogs (5-1) and Harrisburg Senators (4-2).







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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