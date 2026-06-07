Yard Goats Win Third Straight Game in Portland

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine- The Yard Goats came from behind and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 10-8 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats trailed 3-1 in the fourth inning before scoring nine consecutive runs over the next three innings to take a 10-3 lead. GJ Hill had two hits, including a homer and three RBI, helping Hartford to its third straight win. Hill has hit four home runs and has 10 RBI this week against the Sea Dogs. Andy Perez and Conner Capel each had three hits. The Yard Goats are in first place in the Northeast Division with 14 games remaining in the first half.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Sea Dogs starting pitcher Jedixson Paez on a pair of hits. Conner Capel drove home Andy Perez with a two-out single to center field, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs answered with three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead against Yard Goats starter Davis Palermo. Portland loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batsman. With two outs, Ahbram Liendo looped a single into center field, scoring Ronald Rosario, Nelly Taylor and Miguel Bleis, giving Portland the lead.

The Yard Goats made it a 3-2 game with a run in the fourth inning. Braylen Wimmer had a single, stole second and third base and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Johanfran Garcia.

Hartford scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead against reliever Caleb Bolden. GJ Hill smashed a double off the Maine Monster, scoring Zach Kokoska to tie the game at 3-3. Later in the inning, Bryant Betancourt hit a long fly ball to right field and Hill scored from third base, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

The Yard Goats scored six runs in the sixth inning to move in front 10-3. Conner Capel led off the frame with a single and Jimmy Obertop was hit by a pitch. Zach Kokoska belted a two-run double and GJ Hill followed with a two-run homer. Hartford scored its final two runs of the inning on an error and sacrifice fly.

The Yard Goats conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Portland, Maine. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for the Yard Goats and Jedixson Paez will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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