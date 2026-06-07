Carr Cruises With Nine Strikeouts in Patriots 5-2 Win Over Senators

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Kyle Carr on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Kyle Carr on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots bounced back against the Harrisburg Senators with a 5-2 win at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Saturday night.

With 13 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 2.0 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division.

With the win, Somerset clinched at least a series split for the sixth consecutive series. The Patriots also advanced to 18-7 all-time against the Senators, clinching at least a series split with Harrisburg. The Senators remain one of two Eastern League teams the Patriots have never lost a series to (Chesapeake).

With DJ Gladney's three-run shot in the third inning, Somerset is up to a Double-A leading 92 home runs this season. The Patriots have hit homers in 19 of their last 22 games, while their 92 home runs this season are the most through 56 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 226 HR pace through 56 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 56 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

With Somerset's 14 strikeouts in the game, Somerset recorded its 36th game this year with double-digit strikeouts. At the time of the game's conclusion, Somerset's 281 K% leads Double-A and is sixth among all Full Season MiLB teams. Somerset's 600 strikeouts this season lead Double-A and are the most by any Double-A team through 56 games since 2023.

LHP Kyle Carr (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K) posted eight-plus strikeouts for his third straight outing, while throwing a career-high tying 98 pitches for the third time in his career. Carr reached 98 pitches for the second consecutive start. He becomes the second Patriot starter to ever throw 98 pitches in back-to-back starts and first since Richard Fitts (103 pitches 8/17/23 @ REA, 100 pitches 8/24/23 vs. HFD).

At the time of the game's conclusion, Carr's 64 strikeouts this season lead all Patriots and rank fourth in the Eastern League. Across his last four outings, Carr has a 3-0 record, 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, .177 BAA with 30 K to 10 BB in 22.0 IP. Going back to the start of May, Carr has posted a 4-1 record, 1.85 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, .194 BAA with 45 K to 11 BB in 34.0 IP across six starts. Carr worked into the sixth inning in his sixth straight start for the first time in his Double-A career.

RHP Chris Veach (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out a Double-A career-high three batters. Veach notched his sixth consecutive scoreless outing, boosting his scoreless streak to 7.0 consecutive innings. Across his last six outings, Veach has a 0.90 WHIP, .095 BAA with 8 K in 6.2 IP.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-4, 2 RBI) bounced a two-RBI single up the middle in the fifth inning. Morales' 44 RBIs this season rank second in the Eastern League, fourth in the Yankees farm system and fifth in Double-A.

LF DJ Gladney (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) mashed his ninth home run of the season on a three-run shot to open scoring in the third inning. He extended his hit streak to a team-leading seven games. During Gladney's seven-game hit streak, he's 8-for-29 with three HR, six XBH and 10 RBI. That includes five consecutive games with an extra base hit. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 14 XBH to bring his OPS from .800 to .868 this season. Gladney's .396 BABIP leads all active Eastern League hitters.

3B Kevin Verde (1-for-4) picked up a single in the second inning for his seventh hit of the series. With hits in five of his last six games, Verde is 7-for-20 with two walks in that span.

RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-3, 2 R) tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game for the first time across all levels this season. It was his first time with multiple hits in back-to-back Double-A games since 4/10/25 and 4/12/25 vs. REA.

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Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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