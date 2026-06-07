Stellar Pitching and Relentless Offense Leads Akron to 6-1 Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Justin Campbell struck out a career-high eight to back nine hits and eight stolen bases by the Akron offense in the RubberDucks 6-1 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

The Akron RubberDucks offense came to life with two outs in the third. Luke Hill got himself in scoring position after working a walk and stealing second base. Jaison Chourio lined a double to the wall in right-center to score Hill and put Akron ahead 1-0.

Mound Presence

Campbell was dominant on Saturday. The right-hander faced the minimum through the first three innings while striking out four. After a 44-minute rain delay, Campbell returned allowing two hits but quickly settled in striking out back-to-back batters to escape the jam. In total, Campbell worked five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Matt Jachec struck out four over two perfect innings. Jay Driver struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning. Sean Matson allowed a run and struck out one in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron added on to its lead in the fifth. After Alex Mooney doubled to open the inning, Kevin Rivas launched a two-run home run to the videoboard in right-center to put the RubberDucks on top 3-0. Two batters later, Chourio tripled to right before scoring on Alfonsin Rosario's sac-fly. Rosario added another to his impressive RBI total this week in the seventh when he singled home Hill with two outs. The RubberDucks added one more in the ninth when Mooney and Rivas' double steal forced an errant throw, which allowed Mooney to score and stretched the Akron lead to 6-0.

Notebook

Rosario extended his season long hitting streak to seven games while his two RBI on Saturday gives him 13 RBI this week and multiple RBI in three straight games...The win was Campbell's first as a professional...Rivas' home run was his first Double-A hit...Akron pitching combined to strikeout a season high 15 batters....The RubberDucks stole eight bases in the game, which is most since Akron stole nine bases on 4/30/2025 at Altoona...Game Time: 2:38 (0:44)...Attendance: 4,774.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday, June 7 at 1:05 p.m. In a rematch of Tuesday night, Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (3-2, 3.50 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Evan Yates (2-2, 5.51 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.