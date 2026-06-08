RubberDucks Outfielder Alfonsin Rosario Named Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks outfielder Alfonsin Rosario was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 10, June 1-7.

Rosario hit .455 (10-for-22) with seven runs scored, three doubles, three home runs (including his first professional grand slam) and 13 RBI in six games played against the Chesapeake Baysox.

He ranked top three in the Eastern League during the week in batting average (first), RBI (tied first), OBP (.517, tied second), slugging (1.000, tied third), OPS (1.517, second), hits (tied first) and extra-base hits (six, tied second).

Rosario is the first member of the 2026 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season.

Acquired by the Guardians on Nov. 20, 2024 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Eli Morgan, the 21-year-old Rosario is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In 38 games played this season, he is batting .250/.886 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 30 RBI and six stolen bases. Rosario is ranked as the Guardians No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The Akron RubberDucks head to Erie to begin a six-game series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday, June 9. The RubberDucks will return to 7 17 Credit Union Park to begin a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2026

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